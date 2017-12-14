WIN: Family tickets to The Magical Lantern Festival in Roundhay Park Leeds

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow!

Families dreaming of a bright Christmas have got an early present with the return of The Magical Lantern Festival at Roundhay Park in Leeds, Wednesdays to Sundays, until January 1, 2018.

It is now open from 5pm to 10pm with last entry at 9pm.

And we're giving you and your family the chance to take a look around for FREE with family tickets to be won. Simply enter our free entry draw - full details below.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets and book a time slot. Adults, £12 - £15.50; children, £8 to £11.50. Family of four tickets, £36 to £48. Concessions, £11 to £13.50. Groups of 10-plus, £10 to £13.50. Children aged 3 and under enter free and do not need a ticket. Booking fees apply. Full details and to book online visit www.magicallantern.uk/magical-lantern-festival-yorkshire.

Back for a third year, the Magical Lantern Festival builds on the ancient Chinese tradition of lantern crafting by creating beautiful, large scale lanterns in celebration of the holiday season.

Due to the exceptional demand for tickets, to accommodate more visitors, this year the festival is open five days a week from Wednesdays to Sundays each week and open every day during the Christmas holidays - apart from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Festival has turned Roundhay Park into a spectacular fusion of dual culture, vibrant colours and artistic sculptures.

Prepare to enter a magical experience and discover life-sized and large-than-life lanterns in all shapes and forms, from Polar Bears on Ice to a magnificent giant Chinese Temple of Heaven lantern recreation.

Visitors are promised an amazing experience, a visual feast of light and illumination, hidden amongst the grandeur of Europe's largest city park, with its combination of lakes, woodland, gardens and pathways.

Polar Bears on Ice at The Magical Lantern Festival in Roundhay Park Leeds to January 1, 2018

The festival not only wows visitors with its beautiful hand-sculpted lanterns, the entertainment area adds another dimension to this after dark experience, with a food and drink area, bar, Santa's Grotto, a handful of fairground rides for children and a merchandise marquee, to buy a souvenir of the experience to take home.

Visitors to this year’s Magical Lantern festival will get the chance to experience the hygge lifestyle thanks to Totally Tipi which has opened the doors to its pop up Hygge Tipi Bar where visitors can enjoy ales, mulled wine and luxury hot chocolate around an open fire and in a relaxed atmosphere.

Laura Drury, director of Totally Tipi said: “The hygge movement has become hugely popular and what better way to enjoy the sense of comfort and cosiness that hygge offers than in our teepees during winter?”

Naz Kabir, Event Producer and Marketing Director for the Festival said: “Each year, we work hard to grow Magical Lantern Festival so we can provide customers with the best possible experience, and Totally Tipi will add amazing value to the Leeds location. Festival goers will absolutely love this unique experience, and we can’t wait for them to try out the Hygge Tipi Bar.”

A dazzling and spectacular light show for all the family in Leeds

WIN A FAMILY OF FOUR TICKET TO THE MAGIC LANTERN FESTIVAL IN LEEDS

We have three family tickets of four to be won in a free entry competition but hurry - deadline is noon on Monday, December 18, 2017.

A family ticket is for four people, which can include two adults and two children, or one adult and three children. Children must be aged four to 15.

For a chance to win enter our free prize draw. Simply provide your name and contact details on our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompMLFLEEDS17

Deadline is noon on Monday, December 18, 2017.

Back bigger and better for a third year

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and marketing rules apply. Transport not included. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.