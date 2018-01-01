WIN: Britain's Strongest Man 2018 tickets to see new World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Super human Eddie 'The Beast' Hall is the new World's Strongest Man and we are celebrating by giving you the chance to see him in action for FREE at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena this month.

He will compete against the strongest men in the country in a bid to retain his title, for the fifth consecutive year, of Britain's Strongest Man.

And we have five pairs of tickets to be won to the event in Sheffield on Saturday, January 27.

It will be Eddie's first competitive public appearance since millions of TV viewers saw him lift the World's Strongest Man crown - filmed in Botswana last year but only now screened as part of Channel 5's traditional festive schedule.

The final will again be shown on 5Spike TV, on Thursday, January 4, at 10pm and on My5, on Tuesday, January 9, at 7pm.

Britain's Strongest Man features the biggest, strongest men in the country and is the ultimate showdown of strength.

It will again be filmed for Channel 5, as part of the official World’s Strongest Man qualifying tour - last year's show was at Doncaster Dome.

This year, say organisers, with more spectators, an epic atmosphere, gigantic men and colossal challenges, the spectacle of British strongman - featuring World's Strongest Man Eddie - is finally setting its stage in front of the stadium audience it deserves.

Britain's Strongest Man at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, January 27, 2018

The strongmen will lift stones, throw kegs, carry cars and hoist heavy metal, to prove they have the herculean determination to overcome five gruelling tests of strength.

Other crowd favourites expected to take part include the likes of Laurence “Big Loz” Shahlaei, gentle giant Mark Felix, strongman legend Terry Hollands, fellow athletes Adam Bishop, Mark Steele, Graham Hicks, Scotland’s Strongest Man, Luke "The Highland Oak" Stoltman and his brother Tom Stoltman,

Stoke based 6ft 3ins star Eddie, who turns 30 on January 15, is the only man to deadlift a historic half a tonne in strongman rules and he has the deadlift repetition world record after hoisting 350kg - or around 55 stone - a knee-crunching nine times in under a minute.

He is the first Briton to win the World Strongest Man title since Welshman Gary Taylor did it 24 years ago in 1993.

New World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall now aims to retain his Britain's Strongest Man title for a record breaking fifth consecutive time in Sheffield

The only two other previous UK winners were Sheffield's Jamie Reeves in 1989 and two times champ Geoff Capes, who won in 1983 and 1985.

Eddie secured victory in Botswana by a solitary point over Hafthor Bjornsson, Iceland’s muscleman who featured in the hit TV show Game Of Thrones, with four times champ Brian Shaw coming third.

We have teamed up with Giants Live to give five lucky fans a pair of tickets each to see Britain's Strongest Man at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, January 27.

Eddie Hall with WSM legend Bill Kazmaier

