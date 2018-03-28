Wheely good time to be had at skateboard and scooter sessions

Skateboard and scooter lessons at Epworth Leisure Centre and Winterton Skate Park are on offer for children and young people this Easter.

The sessions are suitable for newcomers or beginners, and those with experience, who want to develop their skateboarding or scooter skills. Sessions are available for children and young people aged from five to 17.

Winterton Skate Park on 4 April:

10am to 11am – Skateboard beginners for ages five to eight

10am to 11am – Skateboard beginners for ages nine to 12

11am to 12 noon – Scooter beginners for ages five to eight

11am to 12 noon - Skateboard beginners for ages nine to 12

1pm to 2pm – Scooter with experience for ages five to 12

1pm to 2pm – Skateboard with experience for ages five to 12

2pm to 3pm – Scooter with experience for ages five to 12

2pm to 3pm – Skateboard with experience for ages five to 12

Epworth Leisure Centre Skate Park on 5 April:

10am to 11am – Skateboard beginners for ages five to eight

10am to 11am – Skateboard beginners for ages nine to 12

11am to 12 noon – Scooter beginners for ages five to eight

11am to 12 noon – Scooter beginners for ages nine to 12

1pm to 2pm – Skateboard with experience for ages five to eight

1pm to 2pm – Skateboard with experience for ages nine to 12

2pm to 3pm – Skateboard with experience for ages 13 to 17

2pm to 3pm – Scooter with experience for all ages

It costs £7 per session or £12 for skateboard and scooter session if booked together. To book, contact Epworth Leisure Centre on 01427 873845 or Winterton on 01724 296875.

All equipment will be provided.

The sessions are being run by Team Rubicon, the UK’s only nationwide Action Sports School and with 10 years’ experience, is the biggest and most active provider of skateboard and scooter lessons in the country.

At the sessions, children will develop skills such as balance and control, as well as confidence too.

They will be introduced to the skate park ramps and obstacles, helping them understand about the various ramps and how different sports use the ramp. This will help keep them safer as they can choose what challenge to tackle next.

For skaters, skills will include getting on and off the board in various ways to develop balance. As well as learning how various foot positions can help create different reactions from the board – turning on a board, pushing, moving and stopping. It will also include basic tricks and ramps.

For scooters, skills will include, riding, gliding and being able to stop, and special awareness. Basic skills will be introduced such as learning to bend their knee for various tricks, riding one handed and of course the jump. There will also be some ramp based tasks.

The experienced groups will be more trick based. Coaches will guide them to tricks based on their ability, which could including skaters doing kick flips and 360 flips. For scooters, whips, bar spins and bri-flips.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We have lots of skate parks located across North Lincolnshire, which are free for people to use. These sessions are the perfect opportunity for children and young people to practice or develop their skateboarding or scooter skills. They can then make full use of the skate parks across North Lincolnshire.

“Skateboarding and scootering are great activities that only get children and young people outside but keep them active.

“If your child is enthusiastic about skateboarding or scootering, book them on one of the sessions at Epworth of Winterton.”