VIDEO: Twelve Days of Barnsley is town's quirky Christmas message by Ian McMillan

Bard of Barnsley Ian McMillan lit up social media like a Christmas tree today wth a quirky and inspiring video message celebrating the town's Hear My Voice campaign.

Twelve Days Of Barnsley - watch the video above and read the poem in full below - is the famed poet's alternative take on Twelve Days Of Christmas in collaboration with Barnsley Museums and the Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust.

His unique twist on the classic festive rhyme, which he sings under the giant Christmas tree at Cannon Hall, has become an instant hit on social media.

The broadcaster is using each day to promote a festive interest in the written word.

And every day, in the build up to Christmas, there will be a request for people to get involved with contributions on the Hear My Voice twitter site @HearMyVoiceBsly.

It is part of a three year Hear My Voice campaign in the town, which aims to encourage people to dig deep into their imaginations and express themselves through poetry, written and spoken word.

Hear My Voice in collaboration with Barnsley Museums and the Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust has created the special Christmas message, with the help of their supporter and trustee member, the Bard of Barnsley himself.

The programme is coordinated by Barnsley Museums with support from partners, and has received funding from Barnsley TUC Training Ltd.

A spokesperson said: "Ian's poem is brilliant. It also serves as our video Christmas card.

""Hear My Voice is a Barnsley based programme of creative opportunities, activities and poetry themed events, designed to engage, stimulate and inspire interest in the spoken and written word.

"In the first year Barnsley Museums inaugurated Ian as Barnsley’s first ever Poet Laureate to drive the project forward. Within his role he has created a plethora of works to mark and interpret key events in Barnsley’s calendar, and acted as a Champion and ambassador for the programme.

"Over 300 primary school children have been engaged in creative workshops, alongside tailored events and workshops to target new audiences, from Poems in the Pub to Memory Cafes, people from a whole range of backgrounds and interests have discovered a new found love of poetry."

MAKE A DONATION: Barnsley's museums - Cannon Hall, Experience Barnsley, Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Worsbrough Mlll - rely on funding from Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust. To find out more and make a donation this Christmas - CLICK HERE.

12 Days of Barnsley by Ian McMillan

On the first day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

A sonnet about a Christmas tree.

On the second day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Two festive haiku,

And a sonnet about a Christmas tree.

On the third day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Merry Christmas from Barnsley and Ian McMillan

Three Yuletide stories,

Two Festive Haiku

And a sonnet about a Christmas tree

On the fourth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Four winter limericks,

Three yuletide stories,

Two festive haiku,

And a sonnet about a Christmas Tree.

On the fifth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Five gold rhymes,

Four winter limericks,

Three yuletide stories,

Two festive haiku,

And a sonnet about a Christmas tree.

On the sixth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Six poets poeming,

Five gold rhymes,

Four winter limericks,

Three yuletide stories,

Two festive haiku,

And a sonnet about a Christmas tree.

On the seventh day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Seven Steamy sequels.

On the eighth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me,

Eight Thrilling Thrillers.

On the ninth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me,

Nine Nice New Similes.

On the tenth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me

Ten Tarn-based epics.

On the eleventh day of Barnsley my true love gave to me,

Eleven Elastic Metaphors.

On the twelfth day of Barnsley my true love gave to me,

Ten thousand raising voices!

Ten Tarn-based epics.

Eleven Elastic Metaphors.

Nine Nice New Similes.

Eight Thrilling Thrillers.

Seven Steamy sequels,

Six poets poeming,

Five gold rhymes,

Four winter limericks,

Three yuletide stories,

Two festive haiku,

And a sonnet about a Christmas tree.