Dragon boat racers

Now in its 10th year, this spectacular event will see 33 teams battle to be crowned ‘Dragon Boat Champions’ and raise lots of money for charity in the process.

Organised by the council’s Visit Doncaster team and the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George's, the day will be packed with colour, excitement and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The teams of 11 rowers will take to the water in beautifully decorated, 30 foot long, Chinese dragon boats and race to the sound of a drummer’s beat and cheering crowds.

Denton & Nickels were victorious for the third time last year and since its launch nine years ago over £112,000 has been raised for Rotary Charities, the team's favourite charities and other worthy causes.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “The Dragon Boat Challenge is always a summer highlight at Doncaster Lakeside. It will be highly enjoyable for the teams of local businesses taking part and the crowds who flock to cheer them on. It really is a must-see family event which also raises lots of money for charity.”

John Day, organiser on behalf of Rotary, said: "The challenge is always a fantastic community event providing a fun filled family day and giving an enormous boost to so many deserving charitable causes."

The races start in the morning and continue into the afternoon. It is FREE to attend and with funfair rides, food and drink stands and charity stalls it will be a great day out.