Free fun at Doncaster summer fayre

There’s lots of free fun on offer for Doncaster residents at a summer fayre, to be held at Woodfield Park on Sunday June 30 from 11am until 4pm.

Flourish Enterprises is holding its annual summer fayre, a fun packed day taking place off Tickhill Road in Balby. It’s free entry and free to park.

There will be lots of exciting things to do for the kids so take them along to join in. Activities will include a bouncy castle, sandpit, children’s rides and face painting. For the adults there will be craft stalls, food and snacks available from Café Flourish and plants for sale, plus much more.

For more information you can give Flourish a call on 01302 798000 or you can follow them on Facebook: Flourish-Enterprises and Twitter: @flourish_ent.