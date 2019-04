Doncaster Brewery & Tap is hosting a four day beer festival starting today between 5pm and 11pm.

The Young Street venue will have 10 craft keg beers, six ciders and perries and 18 hand-uilled cask ales on offer.

The Doncaster CAMRA Club pub of the year will be opening - Good Friday, noon-11pm; Saturday, noon-11pm, Easter Sunday, noon-8pm; and Bank Holiday Monday, noon-8pm.

There will be food available.