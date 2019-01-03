There's something new to try on the McDonald's menu that launches TODAY

McDonald’s UK has today introduced a new addition to its menu.

But what is it?

A vegetarian option

And will you like it?

Today McDonald's introduces the first ever vegetarian Happy Meal, along with a new Spicy Veggie Wrap on the main menu.

The two new additions are in response to the growing customer trend for more meat-free meal choices.

Singer and mum of two, Frankie Bridge, was one of the first customers to try the delicious new vegetarian wrap options, as she joins the third (33%) of McDonald’s customers who think it’s important that they start including more meat-free meals into their families’ diet.

The new Happy Meal

“Having more meal options that the kids enjoy makes my life all the easier and the Veggie Happy Meal wrap flavour was literally chosen by children, so I know it’s something that my son Parker will love too.

“I think it’s important that our diet is varied and full of choice, and for me at the moment, this means introducing more meat free meals… The boys and I are SO excited that we can now have that at our fave Maccy D’s!”

Working with the Britmums network and Vegetarian Society, McDonald’s invited parents and their children to select the final flavour. The discerning tasters selected the delicious Red Pesto Goujon wraps, which have been accredited by the Vegetarian Society. The ingredients are all also dairy free.

The introduction of the first ever Veggie Happy Meal and the new Spicy Veggie Wrap provides greater choice, which is considered to be one of the most important factors to customers and their families, when it comes to thinking about where to eat.

A new vegetarian option

Lynne Elliot, Chief Executive the Vegetarian Society said: “We’re really proud to have worked closely with McDonald’s for over 10 years and it’s great to see their veggie menu developing, especially as McDonalds tell us a third of their customers think it’s important to eat more veggie meals. There’s a growing demand for veggie food everywhere and it’s fantastic to see McDonald’s meeting the needs of their customers. It is especially important for young veggies to be able to choose something to eat when they are out with their friends. With the new Spicy Veggie Wrap and Veggie Happy Meal carrying our trademark diners can trust their meal is one hundred percent vegetarian.”

Duncan Cruttenden, Menu Director at McDonald’s UK&I explains “Our commitment is to offer great food, great choice and a great experience to our customers and we are constantly asking them how we can evolve and improve. We are really thrilled to be able to give our customers this new choice with the addition of the Spicy Vegetarian Wrap and our first Vegetarian Happy Meal.”

The two tasty new vegetarian wraps catering to adults and children include:

NEW Happy Meal® Veggie Wrap – 209kcal: made with a Red Pesto Goujon with Tomato Ketchup and Shredded Lettuce wrapped in a soft, toasted tortilla (RRP: £2.49)

Frankie Bridges

NEW Spicy Veggie Wrap – 364kcal: made with two Red Pesto Goujons, a generous dressing of Spicy Relish with Tomato, Lettuce and Red Onion all wrapped in a soft, toasted tortilla (RRP: £2.99)

These new menu items will join the current Vegetable Deluxe, which has a delicious new and improved recipe. The NEW Spicy Veggie Wrap replaces the existing Spicy Vegetable Deluxe.

So whether you’re veggie, flexy or simply looking for a delicious meat free lunch you can come and #LiveYourBestLunch at your local McDonald’s.