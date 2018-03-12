‘I have kleptomania. But when it gets bad, I take something for it.’... The classic one-liners and greatest jokes of Sir Ken Dodd

Sir Ken Dodd, master of tickling sticks, Diddy Men and tattifilarious comedy, reduced fans to helplessness with his bucktoothed grin, a shake of the through-a-hedge-backwards hair and a cry of "How tickled I am".

Dodd, who died at the age of 90 on Sunday, continued to perform right through to his later years, bringing the energy and stamina of a man half his age to his manic routines in theatres up and down the land. There was no let-up in his astonishing ability to reel off joke after joke, with the rapidity of a machine gun for literally hours on end. Here are some of his very best...

