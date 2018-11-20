The Searchers and The Merseybeats bring their Sixties Golden Farewell Tour to Doncaster

Contrary to that old hippie chestnut “If you can remember the 1960s, you weren’t really there,” a lot of us actually were and remember that dreamlike decade with great affection.

So here’s your chance to re-live the magical, musical 1960s with six of the very best and most durable chart acts, with 50 UK Top 30 hits between them.

With world record sales exceeding 50 million, The Searchers distinctive sound and exquisite harmonies ensured songs like 'Sweets for My Sweet', 'Sugar & Spice' and 'Needles & Pins' would all hit the number one slot on the charts. They’ve maintained their huge popularity down the decades with a fan base of all ages throughout the world.

Managed originally by Beatles supremo Brian Epstein, The Merseybeats were another of those huge international successes which assured Liverpool’s pole position on the global music map. Their triumphant chart hits, including 'Don't Turn Round', 'Wishin’ & Hopin', 'Sorrow' and 'I Think Of You' immediately take you to an exciting era when every new release was eagerly anticipated.

P. J. Proby’s powerful, rich voice was unique in the 60s music scene. On November 6th 2018, this charismatic and versatile balladeer, remembered for splitting his trousers on stage, celebrates his 80th birthday. He’s calling this his ‘farewell’ tour, but his terrific mega-hits ‘Hold Me’, ‘Together’, ‘Somewhere’ and ‘Maria’ will live on for many decades to come.

When it comes to vocal harmony, The Fortunes, much admired by their 60s peers, still lead the field. Their chart successes still feature regularly on most radio stations around the world. The moment you hear songs such as ‘You've Got Your Troubles’, ‘Here It Comes Again’ and ‘Freedom Come Freedom Go’, you’re experiencing quality music. Ever wondered who sang ‘The Real Thing’ for the Coca Cola advert? Yes, it was The Fortunes.

February 1968 saw the release of one of the UK’s most engaging number ones when Love Affair’s Everlasting Love surged to the top of the charts. Their vocalist, Steve Ellis, is universally accepted as having one of rock and soul’s finest voices. That distinctive style powered more hits, such as ‘Rainbow Valley’, ‘A Day Without Love’ and ‘One Road’. Today, as powerful as ever, he’s released a new album showcasing his musical range, ‘Boom Bang Twang’, produced by the Modfather himself, Paul Weller.

Another gem in this jewel-box of a show is Vanity Fare, who sprang to UK, US and European fame in 1968 with a trio of superb releases, ‘I Live for the Sun’, ‘Early in the morning’ and ‘Hitchin’ a Ride.’ The latter two hits stayed in the charts for 23 weeks and projected them to Gold Disc status and massive popularity on both sides of the pond, and as with all of tonight’s acts, they remain radio airplay favourites.

These vibrant artists and their music enjoyed the same level of adulation afforded to the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. So, even if you missed the 1960s, this unmissable show will easily demonstrate why Britain’s pop acts became a solid gold global phenomenon.

The Searchers

The tour comes to Doncaster Dome on Friday, November 23. Doors open at 7pm. Visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on/ for more information.