Story of Doncaster's forgotten Suffragette brought to life

Have you heard of Hannah Clark?

Hannah was the first woman to be a Doncaster town councillor, and the first woman to be given the Freedom of the Borough.

She was also a Quaker, a pacifist and a passionate but peaceful campaigner for Votes for Women.

Hannah died in 1968 and she has been largely forgotten.

In 2018, the centenary year of women's suffrage, it's time to remember Hannah's name and her contribution to Doncaster's civic life.

Hear about Hannah's life and her achievements at the Mansion House in Doncaster on Tuesday, December 4, at 11am.

The talk is free and there will be time for questions.

The Mansion House volunteers will be dressing up on the day in suffrage costumes.

This is the last of the events this year organised by the Rebel Daughters of Doncaster; a local community arts and heritage project remembering and celebrating the men and women in Doncaster who campaigned for the right of women to have the vote.

Find out more @DonnySuffrage or on Facebook at the Rebel Daughters of Doncaster.