The latest National Theatre production to come to Vue screens is The Lehman Trilogy, featuring the story of a family and company who changed the world, told in three parts in the same evening. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons.

This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier-winning play, filmed on London’s West End, will be broadcast on the big screen on Thursday 25th July as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.

André Rieu’s annual hometown Maastricht concerts attract fans from all over the world and are also one of the most popular Big Screen Events each year. The medieval town square is transformed into a spectacular backdrop for an unforgettable evening of music and dance in a concert filled with humour, emotion and fun for all ages.

André Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht Concert – Shall We Dance can be seen in Vue on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Our fantastic array of Big Screen Events continues throughout July, with some that are absolutely not to be missed for music and theatre fans. Some events are sure to sell out quickly, so we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.”

Other highlights include:

The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018

Thursday 11th July 2019

The Matrix – 20th Anniversary

WC 12th July 2019

Pavarotti – Plus Satellite Q&A with exclusive content (Live)

Saturday 13th July 2019

Glyndebourne 2019: The Barber of Seville

Sunday 14th July 2019

Jaws

WC 18th July 2019

NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy

Thursday 25th July 2019

Andre Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht Concert

Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th July 2019 (all sites)

Andre Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht Concert

Wednesday 31st July 2019 (selected sites)

RSC Live: Measure for Measure

Wednesday 31st July 2019