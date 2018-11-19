Selling cheese is a brie-ze for award-winning Doncaster market trader

Grinning like a Chesire cheese cat is a Doncaster market trader.

READ MORE: Black Friday becomes Slack Friday as Yorkshire folk plan time off to bag bargains

Simon and Neil

Neil Gibson of Neil’s Cheeseboard was recently presented with his new ‘Personalised Solid Oak Cheeseboard’, as the winner of Doncaster Market’s trader of the month for November, by Simon Young - leading local entrepreneur & Managing Director of Limitless Digital.

Neil said: “I think my cheesy grin says it all.”

As Yorkshire’s favourite purveyors of fine cheeses, and having been a guest judge for the regional finals of Masterchef The Professionals, Neil’s business is really on the up, and this is great news for the town.

READ MORE: Swapping ponies for pepperoni and gelders for garlic bread is a Doncaster firm which has opened a gourmet pizza takeaway - IN A HORSE BOX!

Simon said: “We should all be getting behind the local market traders and this award is something we will be giving out each month.”