REVIEW: Sensational Shed Seven did not disappoint

After reforming in 2007 Britpop stars Shed Seven have proved they've still got what it takes.

I had the pleasure of going along to their recent gig at Hull City Hall which was part of their biggest ever UK tour.

The band, who have several hit albums and 16 top 40 singles including the likes of ‘Chasing Rainbows’, ‘Disco Down’, ‘Going for Gold’, ‘On Standby’, ‘She Left Me on Friday’ and ‘Getting Better’ returned to the studio to mastermind their latest album Instant Pleasures and tracks from this, along with the old favourites had the audience singing and dancing along.

All the original band members are still performing Rick Witter (vocal), Paul Banks (lead guitar), Tom Gladwin (bass), Joe Johnson (guitar /keys) and Alan Leach (drums).

It was certainly a night to remember and if proof be needed that York's finest cater for all, both myself (at 45) and my 15-year-old daughter simply loved it.

Can't wait for more.