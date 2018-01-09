RECIPE: Lemon drizzle is Sheffield’s favourite cake

Did you know the humble lemon drizzle was voted Sheffield’s favourite cake?

It’s the perfect treat to dust of those January blues and add a spring to your step.

It’s light; it’s easy to bake and only requires five ingredients; which you’ve probably already got hanging around your kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

200g unsalted butter

200g caster sugar

4 large eggs

Zest of 4 lemons, juice of 2

200g self-raising flour

FOR THE DRIZZLE

85g caster sugar

Juice of 1 ½ lemons

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4.

Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin, set aside.

In a large mixing bowl beat the butter and sugar until pale and creamy.

Add the lemon zest and mix again.

Add the eggs to the creamed butter and sugar mixture, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

If the mixture looks like it is curdling add a spoonful of the flour

Sift the flour into the mixing bowl and fold in using a metal spoon until just incorporated.

Gently fold in the lemon juice, this will loosen the mixture and lighten the finished cake.

The mixture should now have a soft dropping consistency, i.e. take a dollop of mixture on a spoon, turn the spoon on its side, the mixture should drop off of its own accord.

Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 45 minutes or until risen, golden and a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Whilst the cake is cooling in the tin make the drizzle. Simply mix the sugar and lemon juice in a bowl. Prick the cake all over then, whilst the cake is still in the tin, spoon the drizzle over the cake until it has all gone.

Leave the cake to cool completely in the tin, the drizzle will form a lovely, crisp topping.

Once cooled, remove and slice to serve. Will keep in an airtight container for 3-4 days, if it actually lasts that long.

Recipe supplied by Lizzie Schofield @bakesbybutter

Visit www.bakesbybutter.com to order your everyday cakes and cakes for special occasions.