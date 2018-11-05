Paul Weller announces 2019 Forest Live dates - and he's coming to our region

Paul Weller is the first artist to announce gigs as part of Forest Live 2019, the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission.

Paul’s latest release ‘True Meanings’, entered the UK charts at No 2.

It is his fourteenth solo album and the twenty-sixth studio album of his career that began in 1977 with The Jam’s debut album ‘In the City’.

Five era-defining albums followed before he experienced further recognition with The Style Council and subsequent success with numerous solo releases such as ‘Wild Wood’, ‘Wake Up The Nation’ and ‘Sonik Kicks’.

Paul Weller’s versatility and creative edge has connected with fans across the generations, making him one of the most significant players of the British Music scene over the past four decades. A cultural icon, his impact, relevance and popularity with the public, fellow musicians and critics alike remains unabated in his milestone 60th year.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England in seven beautiful forests. Over 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last eighteen years. Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Paul Weller made his Forest Live debut in 2004 and has played to sell-out crowds ever since, with his most recent appearances being in 2014. Commenting on the new dates, Paul said, “The Forest shows are always great gigs for us and it’s been a while since I last did them so I’m really looking forward to them next year.”

Paul Weller + guests - dates

Friday 14 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Sunday 16 June: Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Friday 21 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Saturday 22 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Friday 28 June: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, North Yorks.

Saturday 29 June: Sherwood Pines, near Mansfield, Notts.

Saturday 6 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Tickets £48.50 (plus £5.35 booking fee) go on sale at 9am Friday 9 November from Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music

Info:

paulweller.com

forestryengland.uk/music