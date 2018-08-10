Northern venue has traditional indulgence down to a tea

Approaching Afternoon Tea Week, a Chester restaurant's success on a plate is proving a piece of cake.

Next week sees new menu and free fizz at the forefront of Palm Court Restaurant, Bar & Piano Lounge's celebrations marking Great British Bake Off-revived eating experience popularised by 19th century society ladies who lunched late.

If, as Jack Buchanan suggested in his 1935 comedy film Come Out Of The Pantry, "Everything Stops For Tea," then everything civilised starts with afternoon tea.

Complimentary prosecco accompanies all such savoury and sweet treats taken from August 13 to 17 as timely toast to author Henry James' adage “there are few things in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.”

Customers can enjoy selection of seasonal hand-made pastries with accents of glazed mixed fruit and crisp meringue, indulgent double chocolate mousse with highlights of white chocolate ganache and almond sponge layered with rich dark chocolate ganache and coffee buttercream.

Traditional fresh-baked raisin, plain and cherry scones are available with assortment of Tiptree jams and clotted cream.

Sweet treats aplenty

Guests can choose from variety of savoury sandwiches including roast beef with mustard mayonnaise, salmon and crème fraiche, cheddar with onion marmalade.

· Afternoon Tea With A Twist – served with a Gin and Tonic

· Afternoon Tea With A Tipple – served with a tea-based Cocktail

· Laurent-Perrier Afternoon Tea – served with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne

Just the tonic!

Tea-based cocktails include Matcha Mint Juleps, made with matcha tea, lemon juice and bourbon whisky, Peach Iced Tea concoction of peach tea, vodka and mint, and Passioned Green Tea Whisky.

All afternoon teas are served with customers' choice of tea, including Palm Court’s own blend of Red Berry and Rose Petals, sourced from Tea from the Manor.

Venue webssite http://www.grosvenorpulfordhotel.co.uk/gallery/afternoon-tea/ confirms group bookings are also available for afternoon tea, available from £18.95 per person, 11am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Afternoon teas have come a long way since Duchess of Bedford Anna Maria's 1840s aristocratic launch to bridge long gap between breakfast and dinner. Today you'd have to travel a long way to find finer fare than at this newly opened replacement for former Ciro’s restaurant.

The eatery is latest jewel in crown of Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa, situated within manicured grounds close to Chester’s historic city centre.

Privately owned by Nelson family, the hotel saw major development in 2000 with further 26 bedrooms and full leisure facilities. September 2007 saw introduction of luxury Spa by Kasia amid hotel rebrand.

The four-star venue, boasting 73 bedrooms with en-suite facilities, alos offers Nelson’s Bar gastro-pub home to bar meals and real ales. Widely regarded as one of the region's best marriage venues, it offers selection of beautifully appointed wedding suites to accommodate parties of up to 200 guests.