New nightclub opening in Doncaster - here's everything you need to know

A brand new nightclub is set to open its doors next week in Doncaster town centre.

Elusive is the brainchild of local DJ Kurtis Gryzelka, known as DJ Kurt Grizz and will host a launch party at its Silver Street base on Saturday June 15.

DJ Kurt Grizz

Kurt is no stranger to the music scene having played out in Ibiza and getting a record signed by a big label back in February.

He explained how the new club has come about: “I have teamed up with three of my friends Connor Heywood James Sinclair and Lewis Wright and we are bringing a nightclub to Doncaster that’s strictly dedicated to House music.

“The club will be playing nothing but the best cutting edge stripped back house sound kitted out with a programmed lighting rig and a huge floor shaking sound system.

“We’re going for that real underground club feel, an intimate, loud, dark smokey vibe just how a house club should be.

“There is nothing like this currently in the town and with the town on the up at the moment hosting new club nights/bars/ restaurants & the wool market popping up we believe this will be just another great addition to the town targeting the 18-35 year olds.”

He added: “We will be hosting monthly events booking very special guest DJs from around the UK/Ibiza and also be giving guest sets out to new young local DJs each week on one of our three club nights we have lined up for when we open.

“We have plenty more surprises up our sleeves and we hope to put Doncaster on the map for clubbing with this one. The nightlife in Doncaster is already looking healthy at the moment and we can’t wait to be apart of it.”

He continued: “I’ve been DJing and putting nights on in Doncaster town for nearly ten years now.

“It’s really nice to be opening somewhere up that is our own so we can put our own twist on it.

“We have a solid team of DJs and promotors behind us, I’m really good friends with most club owners, managers, DJs in the town and they’ve been really supportive about us opening up, really positive times for the town at the moment with all the new developments happening.

“We’re all really excited to get open to show everybody what we have planned.”

Elusive is situated n the top floor of the old Graffiti C lub, entrance through the left side of the building which takes you straight upstairs into the club.

The official opening party is on Saturday June 15 and it’s looking to be a compete sell out.

Fund Elusive on Facebook and Instagram for all updates and information.