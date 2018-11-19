National treasure Sheridan Smith brings her tour to South Yorkshire - tickets on sale on FRIDAY

National treasure Sheridan Smith is heading out on tour in 2019 in celebration of her new album A Northern Soul.

Sheridan will headline five shows across the UK in March en route to her special ONE NIGHT at London’s O2 and the tour includes a date at Sheffield’s City Hall on Monday March 25.

Sheridan Smith. Pic: Andy Hughes

The tour follows Sheridan’s sell-out debut tour earlier this year which included a prestigious and celebratory show at the Royal Albert Hall and will see Sheridan performing tracks from her much adored discography, as well as new music from her second critically-acclaimed album A Northern Soulwhich was released earlier this month.

Speaking about the 2019 tour Sheridan said: “I can’t wait to get back out on the road. I’m thrilled to be playing at The O2, but I wanted to head North and see the fans!

“It’s really exciting to be given the opportunity to perform my new tracks along with the classics that people expect. I hope everyone enjoys the shows and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

A Northern Soul Tour will see Sheridan play the following dates:

Thurs March 21 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Fri March 22 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

Mon March 25 – Sheffield, City Hall

Tues March 26 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Thurs March 28 – Hull, Bonus Arena

Sat March 30 – London, The O2

Sheridan is one of the UK’s best loved actresses known for her TV roles in comedy and serious drama including The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Love Soup, Gavin & Stacey, Grownups, Benidorm, Cilla, The C Word and The Moorside.

She won a BAFTA for playing Ronnie Biggs’ wife in Mrs Biggs and in 2015 Sheridan was also awarded an OBE for services to drama. The acclaimed actress has also enjoyed huge success in the West End collecting two Olivier Awards.

Eager to challenge herself as an artist, Sheridan delved into her own personal experiences to co-write a heartfelt and deeply personal collection of contemporary songs for A Northern Soul. She collaborated with some of the world’s leading songwriters including the album’s Grammy-winning producer Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse, James Bay), plus Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Kylie) and Eg White (Adele, Florence + The Machine).

“I’ve loved getting back into the music,” added Sheridan. “It feels great to be able to sing a song while telling a story in three minutes. I’ve been working with some amazing people who can get inside my head and help me write these great songs about my life.”

Tickets to A Northern Soul tour go on sale at 9am Friday 23 November from www.livenation.co.uk