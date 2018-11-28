Nando's takes on a British classic with its new PERi-PERi chicken gravy

Christmas has come early with some mouthwatering news from Nando’s!

Nando’s has answered the prayers of fans across the UK this festive season, and is delivering the gift of PERi-PERi chicken gravy – the only thing needed to add a bit of Christmas cheer to your usual Nando’s order.

Nando's has new gravy

 Just in time for Christmas, and for a limited time only, the eagerly anticipated addition of Nando’s new, hot and tasty PERi-PERi chicken gravy will sit at the heart of its 2018 Christmas menu… because it is the 2018 Christmas menu.

 Nando’s take on a British classic, PERi-PERi chicken gravy is rich and warming, with fiery, herby notes – perfect for cold winter days and nights, in the build-up to Jolly Old St Nicholas.

 Nando’s PERi-PERi  chicken gravy will be priced at £1.25, and available to purchase in restaurants across the UK between December 4-31.