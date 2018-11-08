Yorkshire pub hosts real deal tribute bands

Quality covers groups are increasingly converging on a popular Yorkshire inn.

Tribute acts and original artists alike are making York's Victoria Vaults a mecca for live music lovers from near and far.

York Victoria Vaults

Latest to grace the traditional wood-panelled tavern's stage were The Small Fakers, the best - nay only - combo committed to continuing era-defining sounds of revered mod maestroes.

The Small Faces' classics from All Or Nothing to Whatcha Gonna Do About It, via such sing-along hits as Sha-La-La-La-Lee, Here Come The Nice, Itchycoo Park, Tin Soldier and Lazy Sunday, live on with Steve Marriott look and sound-alike Matt and co's loving homage.

The packed pub also rocked to sounds of arguably rock’s first concept album, psychedelic chart-topper Ogden’s Nut Gone Flake, while late great lead singer's blue-eyed soul voice with Humble Pie also features.

Neil's bass and vocals as Ronnie Lane, Jon's organ, piano and vocals as Ian MacLagan, and Dan's drums and vocals as Kenney Jones, complete the truly authentic line-up.

It's easy to see - rather hear - why those close to original members maintain "for those who never saw The Small Faces live, The Fakers are as close as you're gonna get" all emphasising, as superfan Paul Weller later echoed, This Is The Modern World.

Warm welcome awaits at the Nunnery Lane inn, whose watchwords “give my people plenty of beer, good beer, and cheap beer, and you will have no revolution among them” are those of Queen Vic herself, is cementing increasing reputation as home for ace acts as well as ale.

Viccy Vaults November musical showcases ...

9th Killermeters post mod band album launch

11th Citizen Smith classic rock/punk/indie covers

16th Bar Rock alternative rock covers

17th Band Called Malice The Jam tribute

18th The Mothers classic rock covers

22nd Bounty Hunters country music

24th Bangarang reggae/ska DJ

25th Roundel mod covers

29th Steve Cassidy rock and ballads

30th ELO Mcartney Story ELO Beatles Beyond