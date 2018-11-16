VIDEO: Weed is a sacred tool that many cultures cherish, claims singer

Toronto's Dilly Dally return today with a new animated music video for ‘Marijuana' - a highlight from their recently released second album, Heaven (out now on Partisan Records) - directed by Andrew Knives.

It's a subject matter particularly close to the band’s heart, and especially relevant following the recent legalisation of cannabis in Canada. Singer/guitarist Katie Monks said: "We’ve been inhaling so much fear and hate from our televisions, our leaders, social media…I don’t know about you, but the anxiety and eventual depression became overbearing.

Are there benefits to using weed?

"The only way I could keep functioning, and get through writing this record, was with some assistance from weed. Basically, if I didn’t write anything good by sun down - I would smoke sativa for good measure. It would clear my creative pathways, help me forget about the expectations of others, and almost hide away in my own protective energy field.

"Legalisation in Canada is one tiny step toward an uphill battle of reconciliation with all of our citizens – primarily people of colour - who for decades have been arrested unfairly for dealing, possession, etc. There are still many laws prohibiting how we’re able to access, consume, and sell cannabis.

"So while we still have a long way to go - I’m happy to contribute a song that may perhaps help shed off the stigma that weed is anything other than a sacred tool that many cultures cherish. It needs to be respected."

Watch the video for 'Marijuana' here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuNNcOEgc4Q

News of the video comes accompanied by a fresh batch of North American tour dates announced for March and April 2019. Details of which can be found at http://dillydallyband.com/

Since its release in September, Heaven has gone down to glowing reviews from numerous publications. Pitchfork call it "a thrilling second album," that "subtly chips back at the ways music is exploited by capitalism," praising Monks' singular voice as "jagged, on fire, intoxicating." NME lauded its "nine brilliant, woozy grunge-influenced punk tracks" as transcendent and empowering, while DIY noted how the band has emerged "defiant and reborn" and Q drew attention to the album being "floodlit by stadium-sized drums and vast, airborne melodies."

"This feels like the album we'd make if the band died and went to heaven," says Monks about the album. In a sense, that's precisely what happened. Heaven rose from the ashes after the four-piece almost decided to call it quits following the rigorous cycle around their much-loved debut, Sore. Instead, they've returned with a fierce, fiery ode to optimism, a distortion-soaked battle cry for hope and beauty in a world of darkness and doubt. Be sure not to miss it when it rolls through your town.