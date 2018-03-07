VIDEO: How Sheffield's 'I love you' graffiti bridge is becoming world famous thanks to Doncaster music star

Sheffield's famous 'I love you' graffiti bridge is set to become world famous - after featuring in a song by an upcoming Doncaster music star taking the world by storm and described as 'the future' by music bible NME.

Doncaster teenager Yungblud, who is currently wowing audiences on a tour of the United States, is being tipped as the next big thing - and one of his songs, I Love You, Will You Marry Me, tells the story behind the infamous slogan which has been daubed on Sheffield's iconic Park Hill flats for nearly 20 years.

The 19-year-old rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison has released a series of singles which have met with widespread critical acclaim including the Sheffield set song which draws on a dark love story.

The song tackles the story behind the graffiti - and also takes a swipe at Park Hill developers Urban Splash who used the graffiti in its marketing for the revamped flats.

The track contains lyrics such as: "A kid lifts up a spray can, and never thought it would be famous what he did. Turned the mess into a dreamland, with a quirky act of romance, a version of Romeo and Juliet, this time with Adidas sneakers and cigarettes."

The singer also blasts the graffiti being turned into a neon sign, penning: "When they wrote on the T-shirts, cool merch and postcards and lighting it up like a piece of art."

The graffiti was written in 2001 and has been turned into a neon sign.

In 2016, the tragic story behind the graffiti was revealed - more than 15 years after it became a city landmark.

The lover's plea was scrawled high above the city on the Grade II listed building in 2001 - and was intended as a wedding proposal to his girlfriend.

However, events did not end up running smoothly and the pair did not marry, splitting up three months later.

In 2010, writer Frances Byrnes decided to investigate the graffiti and asked film-maker Penny Woolcock to join forces and work on a documentary for Radio 4 and discovered that the woman the graffiti was aimed at died in 2007.

The message has become an unlikely Sheffield landmark.

Meanwhile, Yungblud was inspired to write the song after hearing of the tragic tale.

He has been tipped for the top and esteemed music magazine NME said: "We might have seen the future, and it looks like Yungblud.

"Every few years, there are those moments at gigs where you know you’re witnessing ‘something’. It’s hard to tell exactly what that ‘something’ is, most of the time, but you’re zipping with excitement – and already playing in your head is the future of said artist."

Dominic, whose dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and whose grandad played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s, has been compared to indie star Jamie T, 80s ska legends The Specials and Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys.

Doncaster singing star Yungblud.

Added the magazine: "The kid’s got it all, seriously. "As he finds himself on more festival bills and whipping up storms in venues nationwide – every gig will showcase an artist ready and willing to make it into the big leagues. Watch this space, but Yungblud is poised to go stratospheric."

The singer, who moved to London when he was 16, is already planning new music for 2018 with a debut album in the pipeline. He is currently on tour in the USA, before heading to Australia and then back to Europe later in the year.