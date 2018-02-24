Time is right for star Michael Bolton to return to Sheffield

Double Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton is to return to the UK for the first time in more than two years to perform his greatest hits and a selection of classic songs.

The multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and social activist has sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide – and is bringing his Time, Love & Tenderness greatest hits tour to Sheffield as one of 12 dates across Britain.

The 64-year-old American said: “I’m so excited to announce my Time, Love & Tenderness greatest hits UK Tour this October/November.

“See you there!”

To date, Michael, from Connecticut,has seen nine studio albums rank in the top-10, with nine number-one singles, including US chart-toppers When a Man Loves a Woman and How Am I Supposed to Live Without You – both of which earned him Grammy Awards for best male pop vocal performance.

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Uncertainty over Sheffield park concerts

Tramlines tickets flying out

Sheffield date for Catholic Action

Sheffield return for Babybird

His signature success was seized with his 1989 album Soul Provider, selling more than 12.5 million copies worldwide, and showcasing several chart-toppers including How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, When I’m Back on My Feet Again, How Can We Be Lovers, Soul Provider and the Grammy-nominated Georgia on My Mind.

He continues to tour the world every year, all while writing, recording and taping for an array of projects spanning music, film, television and branded entertainment.

He also remains committed to social cause, especially to his foundation The Michael Bolton Charities, now in its 25th year.

Known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, his timeless charm and good looks have also earned him several comedic appearances on Saturday Night Live, Two and a half Men, Fresh off the Boat, Glee and hit series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

In his recent autobiography, The Soul of it All, he says he is just teeing off on the back nine of his career.

His most recent album, Songs of Cinema, a selection of iconic film soundtrack songs, was released alongside original Netflix production Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, which ranked among the network’s best comedies upon debut.

He is currently completing a documentary film, American Dream: Detroit, which pays homage to the Motorcity and is set for release later this year, before he heads to the UK and a date at Sheffield City Hall on Halloween, Wednesday, October 31.

The tour follows two sold-out UK tours and also two hit albums Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: A Tribute to Hitsville USA and Songs of Cinema.

Michael plays Sheffie4ld City Hall on Wednesday, October 31. Tickets are now on sale from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk