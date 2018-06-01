South Yorkshire dates as UB40 celebrate 40th anniversary

As part of their 40th anniversary celebrations, British reggae stars UB40 will release their first new studio album in five years in September, before embarking on an nationwide 40-date UK tour next year, which includes two shows in South Yorkshire.

And the band, led by brothers Robin and Duncan Campbell, will be releasing two versions of it.

Founder member and saxophone/keyboard player Brian Travers says: “We have really enjoyed making this album, a huge amount of work went into it.

“It became a massive piece of work so, in addition to the regular version of the album, there will be a dub version and a collaboration version, featuring guest artists from all around the world.”

“Both our new album and the tour are going to be called ‘For The Many’, which we adopted from Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party slogan.

“It is our 40th anniversary, so we are doing 40 dates to celebrate that.

“We can’t wait to start that tour in 2019, but the celebrations start this year with our sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in June, before our big hometown concert at Arena Birmingham in December.”

The tour arrives at Doncaster’s Dome on Thursday, April 25 and Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Thursday, May 9. Tickets are now on sale from eventbrite.co.uk