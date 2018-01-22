Sheffielder plucked from choir for new TV show

Three years ago Gerard Thompson conquered his nerves about singing in front of others, to join a Sheffield choir.

His experience with Chorus UK has transformed his life, he claims, so much so that this weekend he appears on national television, as a singing judge, in a new show!

Encouragement from Andy Booth who runs Chorus UK, and other choir members, has seen 58-year old Gerard sing solo at Sheffield City Hall, and on stage with Russell Watson,

The tenor, who lives with partner Julie in Rotherham, was chosen as a TV star after being asked to audition for a pilot, that led to him being offered a role in the new TV programme.

Health and safety adviser Gerald said: “It was so surreal. I had the most amazing time...my kids and grandchildren think it’s fantastic!”

Gerard is one of a raft of judges who, if they like a contestant, stand and sing with them. The show is hosted by Rob Beckett and Geri Horner.

He added: “The BBC looked after us like kings. I’m still in a state of disbelief over the past few years!”

All Together Now will be screened on BBC1 on Saturday.