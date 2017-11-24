Sheffield stars to rock Bearded Theory festival

Derbyshire’s Bearded Theory Spring Gathering music festival is quickly becoming a celebration of all things Sheffield.
Steel City favourites Milburn, Lucy Spraggan and Reverend and the Makers have already been confirmed for the festival at Catton Hall, near Burton upon Trent – and now The Everly Pregnant Brothers have been added to the bill.
A spokesman for the “power house of parody” ukulele band said: “The Brothers are pleased to announce that they will be playing Bearded Theory Festival on Sunday, May 27.”
The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday, May 24-27.
Acts already confirmed include Fun Lovin’ Criminals, The Coral, Sleeper, Sleaford Mods and The Jesus & Mary Chain.
For tickets, see beardedtheory.co.uk
