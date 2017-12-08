Queen and co ready to rock Sheffield

When Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991, most people would have thought that the band Queen would abdicate their crown.

That just wasn’t to be, the band just wouldn’t lie down – and it seemed that nobody wanted them to.

A collaboration with Free’s Paul Rodgers saw a new album as well as tours, until he went his separate way in 2009.

That year, Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor performed Queen music in the eighth season of ‘American Idol’. One contestant was Adam Lambert, who impressed them so much he went on stage with them at the MTV Europe Awards in 2011.

It was then Taylor let slip they were considering Lambert as lead vocalist for them to go out as Queen again.

This they did and Lambert proved to be such a hit with the fans that, after the 2012 Queen + Adam Lambert Tour, they did it again in 2014/15.

There were some summer festivals in 2016 and last June the band embarked upon a world tour that will take them up to March.

The band have unveiled a spectaculr new stage production for this tour, with Lambert’s flamboyant performances and powerful voice a winning formula when teamed with May and Taylor.

As well as all the greatest Queen songs, Lambert will perform some solo material, while the legendary Mercury will be heard on pre-recorded vocals.

Expect to hear Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, and all the classics, not forgetting the Queen anthems We Will Rock You, Radio Gaga and We Are The Champions in all their live glory, in a live experience nobody is likely to forget in a hurry.

