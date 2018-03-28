Join Bez and the Rev for a special night in Sheffield

Two stars of the British indie music scene will come together for a special evening in Sheffield this weekend.

Celebrating 18 years of his seminal Rock and Roll meets Acid House autobiography, The Leadmill is holding an evening with English percussionist, author, dancer, media personality and comedian Mark “Bez” Berry, the maracas playing dancer with Happy Mondays and Black Grape.

A Leadmill spokesman said: ““Hear tales of The Hacienda; the rise, fall, and rise again of The Happy Mondays; winning Celebrity Big Brother, moving to the countryside, and numerous adventures since the book was published.”

And hosting the evening is Sheffield’s own Jon “The Reverend” McClure, frontman of Reverend and The Makers. The spokesman said: “Come down and see these two musical legends chat all things music, discuss their wild pasts, and compare stories of their eclectic careers.”

Tickets to the event on Sunday, April 1, are on sale now, priced £15, from leadmill.co.uk