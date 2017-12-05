Hit 90s pop band Steps ‘love Donny’ - and here’s your chance to win tickets to see them perform live in Doncaster

It’s time to practice line dancing and prepare for a Summer of Love as Steps head to Doncaster - and the band can not wait.

The group, made up of Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins, are going on tour in 2018.

Faye said: “We are really excited to come to Doncaster. We love the audience up north because they are always the best audiences.

“Lisa’s husband is also from Doncaster so we do love a bit of Donny.”

The group will be performing at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in June, alongside other noughties favourites Blue and Aqua.

Their hits included ‘5,6,7,8’, ‘Summer of Love’, ‘Deeper Shade of Blue’ and ‘Stomp’.

Faye said that the hand are pleased to have stayed true to the upbeat sounds that first saw them shoot to fame in the late 90s.

“When we started to create new music we didn’t want to lose what Steps are all about and just conform to what is in the charts now.

“We wanted to make good pop songs that people can dance and sing along to, and that’s what we have done.”

New songs include ‘Scared of the Dark’ and ‘Neon Blue’.

Faye added: “What is really exciting is that we have a new album - Tears on the Dancefloor - and we also have an incredible back catalogue of songs too, but that means it’s been really tough to choose a set list.

“We have been looking at what our fans have said on social media about what songs they want to hear to help us decide what to sing.

“So, fans can expect to hear some of our biggest hits and our new songs, and there may also be a couple of surprises.”

Doncaster Free Press have teamed up with Liz Hobbs Group, one of the country’s leading producers of concerts and events, to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair Golden Circle tickets, which are worth £390 overall. There will ne no tears if you win these standing tickets as they allow you closer access to the stage.

To be in with your chance of winning, answer this question: In which year did Steps originally form? E-mail your answer, along with your full name, to Rochelle.Barrand@jpress.co.uk by midnight on December 14. Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

For further details and tickets please visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk.