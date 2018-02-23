Gorgeous Sheffield return for recovering Babybird

It is now six months since Stephen Jones had a heart attack.
He has been to the gym for the first time, lost a stone-and-a-half and is now fully hiked up on blood thinners and other drugs.
Now he is back with his Sheffield-based band Babybird and following a “fun” and “absolutely astonishing” live return in London in December, they are hitting the road with a Back Together Again tour, which includes a hometown show.
Babybird have sold more than two million albums since the mid-nineties, led by 1996’s smash-hit single and Britpop anthem You’re Gorgeous.
They play Plug on Saturday, May 19. Tickets, priced from £16.50, are now on sale from the-plug.com
