Gorgeous Sheffield return for recovering Babybird

It is now six months since Stephen Jones had a heart attack.

He has been to the gym for the first time, lost a stone-and-a-half and is now fully hiked up on blood thinners and other drugs.

Now he is back with his Sheffield-based band Babybird and following a “fun” and “absolutely astonishing” live return in London in December, they are hitting the road with a Back Together Again tour, which includes a hometown show.

Babybird have sold more than two million albums since the mid-nineties, led by 1996’s smash-hit single and Britpop anthem You’re Gorgeous.

They play Plug on Saturday, May 19. Tickets, priced from £16.50, are now on sale from the-plug.com

