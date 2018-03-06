Doncaster Eurovision star Raya announces first gig

Doncaster singer Raya, who missed out in her bid to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest last month, has announced her first gig.

The 27-year-old, who comes from Barnby Dun, was beaten to top spot and a place at this year's final in Lisbon by singer-songwriter SuRie.

But she has bounced back by announcing her first concert as Raya at a venue in London later this week.

She will play the Kings Head cocktail bar in Fulham and said: "So peeps... I’m doing my very first Raya gig this Thursday night. Playing some of my own tunes and some cheeky covers of course Would be lovely to see some of you there!"

Raya, whose real name is Rachel Clark, was one of six acts bidding to reach this year's final in Portugal to represent the UK.

The former Doncaster Rovers' Vikette and one-time Hungerhill School pupil, describes herself as a "short, northern firecracker with a heart of gold."

Ahead of the show, she said she wanted her performance of her song Crazy to be the ultimate tribute to her dad Andy who died last year from cancer at the age of 62.

Raya, who has lived and worked in London as a singer, dancer and DJ for several years, has performed all over the world, provided backing vocals for Hurts, danced for Little Mix and has appeared in ITV drama Mr Selfridge.