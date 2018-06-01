Could Gary Barlow’s solo Sheffield show be magic?

Take That star Gary Barlow brings his sell-out solo UK tour to Sheffield next week promising a mix of solo tracks, Take That hits such as Could It Be Magic? and Greatest Day and other covers.

Take That star Gary Barlow brings his sell-out solo UK tour to Sheffield next week promising a mix of solo tracks, Take That hits such as Could It Be Magic? and Greatest Day and other covers.

Announcing the tour – his first solo tour since 2014 – last year, he said: ‘I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans.

“The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

Gary is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 number one singles. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams.

Gary’s last solo record, 2013’s Since I Saw You Last, sold more than 600,000 copies, the ninth biggest album of the year.

Gary plays Sheffield City Hall on Monday, June 4 - contact the venue for any remaining tickets.