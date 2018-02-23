Catholic art punks in Action in Sheffield

Glaswegian art punks Catholic Action are heading out on tour following the release of their acclaimed debut album In Memory Of – and heading for Sheffield.

The band – frontman Chris McCrory, guitarist Andrew Macpherson, bassist Jamie Dubber and drummer Ryan Clark – play Record Junkee on Earl Street on Thursday, March 1.

Chris says: “In Memory Of has been a long time coming for us.

“It’s a record we’re incredibly proud of, so we’re thrilled to be heading out on a headline tour of the UK to perform tracks from In Memory Of and more for the people that made it happen.”

Following the release of In Memory Of, Catholic Action toured with alt- rock trio Kagoule, while they have just been confirmed for 2018’s SXSW festival in America for up-and-coming bandsin 2018, alongside other British rising stars including The Magic Gang, Nadia Rose and Shame.

A spokesman said: “In Memory Of offers 11 shining examples of modern guitar pop, and its confident, future facing sound attracted rave reviews as well as praise from the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, who featured it on his It’s Album Time segment.”

Album tracks include single Black & White, which was written by Chris after finding out about the death of David Bowie.

For tickets to the Sheffield show, priced from £7, see catholicaction.co.uk

