Mum and son prove triathlon truly is a sport for everyone 

When mum Jacqui and her son Oliver Saxon decided to lose weight ten years ago, the thought of doing a triathlon had never crossed their minds.

Ten years, and five stones in weight later, the pair have transformed from couch potatoes first to runners, triathletes and now to coaching others in the increasingly popular sport.

Pictured are Jacqui and Oliver Saxon at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre,who are launching a new triathlon squad in the City.........Pic Steve Ellis

“One day I just flicked the telly on and saw the test triathlon event for the 2012 Olympics", said Oliver, aged 31, of Wincobank in Sheffield.

“I just thought, this looks really good, why have I not thought of this before?”

The pair, then living in north Lincolnshire, soon went to watch a triathlon event held in Brigg – and left absolutely inspired.

Oliver added: “We just realised there were people of all shapes, sizes and abilities, people were just having a go at doing triathlon so we thought, we'd do this.”

The pair compete in around six events a year and are part of the Spirit Multisport team headed by Olympic champion Nicola Spirig and world champion Daniela Ryf.

Since 2013 they have run their own club, the Aminis Triathon Racing Team based in North Lincolnshire, and introduced many people to their passion. Last week they launched new specialised training sessions in Sheffield to reach more people who want to try triathlon.

Jacqui, aged 58, added: “ It’s not necessary to train hours and hours to do a triathlon, you don’t have to be like Ali Brownlee or Superman. Ordinary people do triathlons. As long as you can swim, you can bike, and you can run, we can help you put it together.”

The sessions run at Ponds Forge and Woodburn Athletics Track in Sheffield.