Mix of talent at three day music weekend in Sheffield

An eclectic mix of local, UK and international talent will be on show when the second WagonWheelWeekender takes place at Greystones in Sheffield (March 16-18).

There will be five shows across the three days with Americana, roots and alternative country music.

On Friday night US singer/songwriter Rod Picott will be playing songs from his brand new double album. The sprawling twenty-two song Out Past The Wires ranges from whispery ballads to guitar driven rockers. Opening the show will be Boss Caine and UK singer songwriter Daniel Lucas.

Saturday afternoon sees the first of two “in the round” shows, when sharing songs and stories will be father and son duo M&J Blues, free-wheeling troubadour Franc Cinelli and The Black Thunder Revue frontman Andy P Davison playing a solo set.

There is a double bill of bands for Saturday night, with local favourites The Fargo Railroad Co. joined by The Lucky Strikes. The Fargo Railroad Co. are a southern rock/Americana inspired four piece band, whilst The Lucky Strikes have been described as “blues/garage/Americana, spaghetti-western, fiddle powered, howlin’, heavin’ rock and roll”. Franc Cinelli returns to get the night under way too with a short solo/acoustic set.

For Sunday afternoon Fargo’s Jody Davies will be airing some solo material, Charlie Tophill strumming out cheerful pessimism on an acoustic guitar and John Batchelor. Finally on Sunday night, Southern Tenant Folk Union return with their ‘work in progress’ tour, road testing songs from forthcoming new album Willie Rough. Support comes from folk and roots singer Paul Handyside.

Doors for evening shows open at 8pm, for afternoon shows 3pm. Visit www.wegottickets.com/wagonwheelpresents