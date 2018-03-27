James set to perform at The Baths Hall

James are proud to announce they will embark on a seven date UK tour including a date at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, May 25.

The tour will see the group re-visit venues across the country not played by the band for many years, giving fans the chance to see them in unique and intimate surroundings.

These shows will be their first run of dates in the UK since the huge success of their 2016 release Girl at the End of the World which reached number two in the charts, second only to Adele in their debut week.

For ticket information visit The Baths Hall.