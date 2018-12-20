How to get tickets for Jess Glynn in Doncaster and how much do they cost?

It has just been announced that Jess Glynn will be performing in Doncaster next year.

Jess Glynne has announced a handful of outdoor racecourse shows for 2019!

Following the release of her brand new album ‘ Always In Between’, featuring the hits ‘I’ll Be There’ and ‘Thursday’, the first outdoor show kicks off at Doncaster Racecourse taking place on Saturday May 18, where the summer will see Jess playing the racecourse grounds including Lingfield Park Resort in Surrey, finishing off at Wolverhampton – Racecourse on Saturday August 31.

When will Jess Glynn be coming to the Doncaster Racecourse? Saturday May 18. Gates open 3pm, on stage at 9pm.

Where else is Jess Glynn playing on the tour? Lingfield Park Resort on Saturday, August 10; and Wolverhampton Racecourse on Saturday, August 31.

When are tickets available? Friday, December 21, from 4pm.

How much are tickets? Early bird price is £37.50. Open to all ages, over 12s pay full price.

Where you can get tickets - Box Office on 0844 249 1000, or visit the website http://www.vmstickets.co.uk/

For an action packed day out, why not celebrate a day of racing with friends and family, before dancing the night away with the delights of the fabulous Jess Glynne in concert finishing off a perfect Summer’s evening.

This is a gig not to be missed…