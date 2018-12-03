Here's all you need to know about Def Leppard's hometown gig in Sheffield

December 2018 will see the band deliver what many UK and Eire fans have been waiting for – the Hysteria album performed in full plus other Def Leppard hits across 11 arena dates.

Rick “Sav” Savage said: “After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole “Hysteria” album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year. From 'Women' to 'Love and Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can't wait'.”

Def Leppard

These will be the first Def Leppard UK and Eire tour dates since the sold-out Arena run in late 2015. The band will return to Sheffield next week to play their ninth show at the FlyDSA Arena which is sure to be a monumental homecoming show. 2018 also marks the 35th anniversary of “Hysteria’s” predecessor “Pyromania”.

The seminal 1987 Hysteria album is rightly seen as a landmark recording in the history of rock music. It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Woman and Rocket. The band will deliver Hysteria in full alongside other songs from their incredible catalogue.

The UK & Eire tour follows a massive USA co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the U.S., the 60-city run kicked off in Hartford, CT on May 21st and wrapped in Los Angeles, CA on October 6th.

The band will be supported by Cheap Trick across all dates.

The legendary British rock icons Def Leppard will also debut their full recording catalogue worldwide via https://DefLeppard.lnk.to/Digital. One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download platforms, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.

Said Joe Elliott: “It is with a mixture of relief & euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially & more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

Phil Collen added: “We felt we'd been left out of the digital party, but it's a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say "Yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets.”

As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit “Wasted” -- to their radio and MTV staples “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, “Photograph”, “Rock of Ages”, “Too Late”, “Animal”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Rocket” and “Let’s Get Rocked.” Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the U.S. alone Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria” and “Foolin’.” The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, “No Matter What”, “Waterloo Sunset”, and “Nine Lives” with Tim McGraw as well as Def Leppard hits “When Love and Hate Collide”, “Slang”, “Work It Out”, “Promises” and “Now.” Finally, all of Def Leppard’s awe-inspiring music is available to everyone, around the world from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.

Tickets for Def Leppard’s home coming Sheffield show are priced £42, £50.50 & £61.60 including booking fee. To book call 0114 256 56 56 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk