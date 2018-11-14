Heartthrob Michael Buble announces new tour, here’s how you can get tickets

It’s been almost four years since Michael Bublé embarked upon a full UK tour, but his recent summer shows have demonstrated that there’s still a huge public demand for his golden vocal tone and superstar charisma.

His huge British Summer Time Festival show in Hyde Park sold-out in advance and then a one-off headline show at The O2 in London sold-out immediately.

Michael Buble

As Michael Bublé now announces a major UK arena tour next summer, demand for tickets is sure to be stratospheric. The tour includes two nights at The O2, where he famously sold 200,000 tickets over the course of a ten-night residency back in 2013.

Fans will have an early opportunity to get their hands on tickets before they go on general sale. Everyone who pre-orders Michael’s new album (‘love’) from HMV before 11:59pm on Sunday November 18th will receive exclusive access to pre-sale tickets.

Adding a new chapter to a career in which he has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, represents Michael’s most romantic album to date and his eighth for Reprise. After taking a two-year break from public life to spend time with his family, theCanadian singer-songwriter returned to the studio with a new perspective on life and a renewed commitment to honouring the music he has always loved.

Bublé brings new love to several rich classics from the American Songbook. Highlights include a haunting take on a Rodgers & Hart standard, ‘My Funny Valentine’, an ebullient ‘When You’re Smiling’ and a swinging ‘Such A Night’.

A touching Bublé-penned original ‘Forever Now’ demonstrates his songwriting skills, which were previously shown in such self-written hits like ‘Home’, ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ and ‘Everything’. The album also includes the recent singles ‘Love You Anymore’ (written by Charlie Puth) and ‘When I Fall In Love’.

The UK shows are:

MAY

20th – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

23rd – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

26th – Manchester, Arena

30th – London, The O2

31st – London, The O2

JUNE

3rd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

9th – Belfast, SSE Arena