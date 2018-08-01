Groove masters Ten Millenia to open Yorkshire show for Texas

Yorkshire’s very own soul groove masters Ten Millennia will open the show for chart-topping rock band Texas at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Texas – who have sold more than 40 million albums in a brilliant career that has spanned four decades – play a headline gig at Europe’s largest open-air theatre on Saturday August 11.

Ten Millennia – who have supported the likes of The Corrs and Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra – have won a loyal following of fans who adore their penchant for buoyant, carefree rhythms.

The six-piece band’s self-titled 2017 debut album evoked the moods of the late 1970s and early 80s, from Stevie Wonder to Shalamar. This summer’s follow-up, ‘Love Won’t Wait’, broadens the palate by embracing Motown and blues while tipping its hat to the disco stylings of Chic and Kool & The Gang.

With all their material self-penned, they are a welcome throwback to an era when music was all about dancing to sun-kissed tunes and having a good time. They will undoubtedly get the crowd into the groove ahead of Texas taking to the Scarborough OAT stage.

Led by vocalist Sharleen Spiteri and co-founder Johnny McElhone, Texas are riding high following the success of their ninth studio album ‘Jump on Board’.

Released in May 2017, and bursting with great songs influenced by Northern Soul, Disco, seminal British groups like the Bee-Gees and Orange Juice, it became the band’s sixth UK Top 10 album.

Singles ‘Let's Work It Out’ and ‘Tell that Girl’ were major radio hits and Texas played a string of scintillating live shows.

The new songs sit brilliantly alongside the band’s massive hits that include ‘I Don't Want A Lover’, ‘Say What You Want’, ‘Halo’, ‘Summer Sun’. ‘Getaway’ and ‘Black Eyed Boy’.

