Forget pigs in blankets this Christmas when you can have cows in quilts in Doncaster

Two Doncaster pubs are taking Christmas to a whole new level this year by creating the ultimate festive side dish…move over pigs in blankets, cows in quilts have arrived!

The Mallard Hungry Horse pub in the Frenchgate and The Cumberland on Thorne Road have launched a mouth-wateringly meaty accompaniment to a traditional roast – beef burgers wrapped in bacon.

Move over pigs in blankets, these are cows in quilts

The pubs, which are famed for their generous portions, introduced the seasonal sliders to make their Christmas menu stand out from the crowd with a new twist on a festive favourite. Cows in quilts are the perfect addition to any meal, from traditional turkey with all the trimmings to a tasty Christmas pie.

Penny Smith, general manager at the Mallard, said: “Christmas is always a magical time of year, but here in Doncaster we wanted to take this year’s celebrations to a whole new level by turning a Christmas dinner staple on its head.

“Pigs in blankets have long been the star of many a Christmas dinner plate, and we thought it was time we gave the spotlight to a new seasonal side dish, by creating something which pays homage to a true pub classic – the beef burger.

“In Christmas 2017, we added a seasonal sparkle to our guests’ festive plates with the UK’s first glitter gravy, and we’d love this year’s food innovation to become a Christmas classic of the future!”

Cows in quilts are available while stocks last. Guests can upgrade their side dish for £1.99 when dining from the festive menu https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/christmas/.

Cows in Quilts are available at 286 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide, to find your nearest pub visit hungryhorse.co.uk/find-us.