FOOD: Lamb - a springtime tradition

Traditionally associated with Easter because of its religious symbolism, lamb still conjures up images of spring and rebirth making it the popular choice at this time of year.

Yet the lambs you see in the fields now are far too young for eating.

Despite what the supermarkets lead us to believe, spring lamb won’t be available until summertime, as they need time to grow and take in the nutrients they can only obtain through grazing on pasture.

Here at Mr Pickles’ Yorkshire Food Emporium we work closely with Firs Farm on Ringinglow Road so that our customers can enjoy lamb all year round.

After 30 years at Firs Farm, Jim and Angela Battye are proficient in what they do and they have developed a strong reputation across Sheffield.

Their commitment to the welfare of their flock of around 500 Suffolk-cross sheep coupled with their endeavours to grow their own feed ensures our lamb is always super tasty and excellent quality.

Because we buy our lamb direct from the farm, we take the whole animal rather than a selection of cuts and joints like some butchers do.

We then butcher it down into leg and shoulder roasting joints, lamb and loin chops, racks and steaks. Lastly we have the neck and breast of lamb.

With this full range of cuts we have something for every occasion. The shoulder, neck and breast is great for cooking low and slow in a pot roast or a stew whereas the leg, chops, rack and steaks are absolutely delicious served pink.

This Easter why not try roasting a whole leg of lamb? Make incisions into the meat with a sharp knife and stuff with slithers of garlic and rosemary. Try adding anchovies too - they add a lovely and rich umami flavour. Then simply place in a hot oven at 200C for 20 minutes before turning down to 160C and roasting for 15-20 minutes per 500g, depending on how well done you’d like it.

Or you could add a touch of elegance with a rack of lamb. Each one serves 2-3 people and they can be cooked the same way as the leg. But if you want to try something different ask in store for a copy of our Three Ways with a Rack of Lamb recipe card.

As well as lamb we have our full range of beef, pork and chickens this Easter weekend. Pop in to our Abbeydale Road store and ask the team for our recommendations and cooking tips - we’re open from 8am to 8pm every day.