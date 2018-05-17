Food for thought: Felix Barr

Felix Barr, aged 22, graduated from Sheffield Hallam University last year and is now in business development for new online networking and referral platform Intrasale. Originally from St Albans, Felix has fallen in love with Sheffield and lives in the city centre.

Are you a cook?

I’d like to say I can follow a basic recipe, but it always seems to happen that I’m missing that one key ingredient! However, this doesn’t stop me from attempting my favourite cook book- Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredients.

Any cooking tips?

Do what you think will taste best and worry about presentation later. Many times I’ve substituted a few things and it hasn’t turned out that bad…yet!

What’s your favourite dish?

Nothing can beat my mum’s chicken, ham and leek pie. Definitely worth travelling home for!

And a drink to go with it?

Love a Brewdog Punk IPA. I’m a real fan of the brand and the flavour which puts it in a different league to most alcoholic beverages.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

My favourite restaurant is probably KerbEdge in the WestOne area. The menu gives it an edge over the traditional burger restaurants, and they’re full of creativity. Their Sheffield Special dishes based around Hendo’s and Gravy are certainly worth a try.

And pub?

The Stag’s Head on Psalter Lane- Great selection of beers for all types of weather and a great menu to go with it.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

A place in Turkey that can be best described as a ‘shack on the beach’. Unfortunately we didn’t speak Turkish and the food was more raw than cooked, so I went hungry.

And the best?

Fischer’s at Baslow Hall, the three-course meal was incredible, and each dish was something I had never tried before but absolutely loved.

Your favourite TV cook?

Jamie Oliver. 15 Minute Meals was a group favourite of the flat at university, and something we all bonded over.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

I think it’s great and has so much potential- the future looks bright. London Road restaurants like Amigos and Satay Yo Beer produce exceptional dishes and are lovely places to go and eat. I urge everyone to try the independent places.