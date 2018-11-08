Famous YouTuber and X Factor contestant to headline at lights switch-on

A YouTube sensation and an X-factor contestant will be headlining at this year’s Christmas lights switch on, being held in Rotherham town centre next week.

Rotherham teenager Alfie Sheard, aged 17, from Ravenfield, shot to fame last year when videos of him busking in Doncaster went viral. He was seen by over three million viewers, leading him to appear on the hit Ellen DeGeneres show in the USA,

He and 2018 X Factor contestant Georgia Burgess, who made it through to the Judges Houses round wowing them with her rendition of The Jackson 5 hit ‘Who’s Loving You’, will be performing at the All Saints’ Square event next Thursday, November 15.

They will be joined by the Rotherham Youth Choir and members of the cast of the Civic Theatre’s pantomime Dick Whittington, who will entertain the crowds with songs and comedy routines

The Rotherham Council run event kicks off at 4.30pm culminating in the actual switch on of the town centre Christmas illuminations, which will be performed by Rotherham Mayor Cllr Alan Buckley at 6pm.

The annual event, which regularly attracts 5,000 people, will be hosted by Stuart Nicholson from Rother FM.

Father Christmas will also be in the town centre on his sleigh and street performers Jacks of Frost will be making an appearance. Market stalls will be popping up for people to browse from 10am to 7pm and children’s rides will be situated along Effingham Street.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “Everyone in Rotherham looks forward to this magical evening. The Christmas countdown will get underway at this wonderful family occasion which has lots of live entertainment, comedy and excitement when the town centre lights are officially switched on. It promises to be a spectacular event; filled with fun and festive hits, I’m sure everyone who comes along will enjoy the spectacle.”

Parking is free from 4pm in all Council-owned car parks and on-street parking bays (maximum stay still applies).

Customers using Wellgate Multi-storey will be provided with a ticket at the barrier but will not be charged on leaving. The car park will be locked at 10pm rather than 7pm.

Rotherham shoppers can also benefit from free parking on Saturdays and Sundays in all council-run car parks and in on-street parking bays in the run up to Christmas from the 18th November.

For more information go to http://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/70/events