Everything you need to know about Doncaster Unleashed, the next family Comic-Con

On Sunday April 14 Unleashed Events will host a geeky family-friendly fun day that you won’t want to miss.

There are a number of exciting things taking place on the day, including having the opportunity to meet Sylvester McCoy.

Comic-Con in Doncaster

Sylvester may have travelled the further reaches of the universe as the 7th Doctor Who and resided in Middle Earth as Radagast the Brown in The Hobbit but even he couldn’t turn down the chance to visit Doncaster Dome!

Staying with the sci-fi and fantasy theme we also have Hattie Hayridge, Adam Basil and Phill Martin for you to meet and find out more about the roles they have played.

Star Wars fans will be taken to another galaxy far, far away with the Mos Eisley inspired street scene and won’t be able to resist signing up for the lightsaber training. Exterminate! Exterminate!

Watch out for the Daleks making their way around the Dome! Are you brave enough to sit in the Shocker Chair and pose for a photo that is bound to impress your family and friends? It’s been a long time since anyone saw a real life dinosaur but no Unleashed event would be complete without our 12ft dino, Daisy…..she is cute and scary at the same time! We also have everyone’s favourite Transformers, Bumble Bee and Optimus Prime who are always available for high-5’s! Fancy something more virtual? Then check out our VR gaming area!

The Cosplosion area will have some special cosplay guests who will be running mini-demo’s on cosplaying and prop building……don’t miss seeing them as it is a great way to expand on your cosplay costumes or maybe it might just give you that nudge you have been waiting for to get you into cosplay. Cosplosion will also be having lots of messy fun with their slime making but if green ectoplasm isn’t for you then take a seat at their boardgame table. On show we have a very special lego display, all built by Kendra, an amazing little girl who is displaying her work to raise money for Sheffield Children’s hospital.

There will also be plenty of superhero’s to have your photo taken with and there will be cosplay competitions with some fantastic prizes for those who like to come along in character. Gorywoodfx are available to provide some temporary special effects make-up so why not let them give you a scar or two! If you are coming in costume then be transported into brand new realms by Doctor Bell’s Magical Mirrorless Picture Box powered by hamsters and pixies!

To top it off, there will be geeky traders with tons of geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and so much more….there is something for everyone!

IMPORTANT DETAILS :

Who are the special guests?

Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who, The Hobbit)

Hattie Hayridge (Red Dwarf)

Adam Basil (Beauty and the Beast, Rogue One, Mowgli)

Phill Martin (Alien Covenant, Pan, Cain Hill)

Where can I find out more about the event?

Follow on Facebook. All the information you require is on there.

Are advance tickets available?

Yes! These allow you early entry. Order tickets from www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on/doncaster-unleashed-comic-con/



Do I need a ticket to attend?

No, just pay on the door from 11am

Are refreshments available?

Yes, there is a café on site.