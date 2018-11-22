Entertainment for the whole family in Doncaster this Christmas

This Christmas a variety of live theatre, classic films and family Christmas events are coming to Vue Doncaster as part of its Big Screen Events calendar.

Live ballet comes to Vue on Monday 3rd December in the form of one of the Royal Ballet’s most popular productions, The Nutcracker - the perfect way to kick-start the festive season.

Snowman and Snowdog

The Nutcracker captures the magic of Christmas through Tchaikovsky’s much-loved score as Clara and her enchanted nutcracker embark on a magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. There will also be an encore screening at 2pm on Sunday 9th December.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic Raymond Briggs picture book, The Snowman, the enchanted Oscar-nominated animation will be brought to Vue screens. In a special double-bill screening, the short film will be shown back-to-back with its 2012 sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December.

Telling the tale of a snowman who comes to life at midnight and featuring the haunting song ‘Walking in the Air,’ The Snowman is a festive family favourite, loved by all generations.

The CBeebies Christmas Show is staple seasonal viewing for pre-school children and parents alike. This year, for the first time ever it is coming to the big screen. Filmed at the Regent Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent, Vue audiences will be able to enjoy the classic tale of Thumbelina starring all their favourite CBeebies stars on Saturday 15th December. Featuring an extra show created just for cinema audiences starring Justin Fletcher, this fabulous interactive show is a great day out for all the family.

Johnny Carr, Alternative Content Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, commented: “It’s always a difficult choice when it comes to deciding on a family day out at Christmas time, so we have made it very easy at Vue with a brilliant offering of Big Screen Events to get everyone from in the festive mood.”

