Enjoy a tipsy tour of the UK - including Yorkshire

It’s a little known fact that the UK has an abundance of British producers of alcoholic drinks, ranging from craft gin to sparkling wine.

These hidden gems can be found across the UK and make for a great day out to add to any staycation.

Black Sheep Brewery, Masham

Tucked away in the quaint market town of Masham, the Black Sheep Brewery takes its name from the area’s ancient association with sheep. With proud Yorkshire heritage and six generations of brewing expertise, this is one of the most well-known Yorkshire brewers. Beer lovers can go on a guided tour of the brewery before sampling the huge range of drinks available.

Biddenden Vineyard, Kent

Kent, famously known as the ‘Garden of England’, is at the heart of the UK’s wine industry with a plethora of beautiful vineyards spread across the county. Established in 1969, Biddenden Vineyard is the commercially oldest vineyard in Kent and is a must when staying nearby. Spread over 23 acres with 11 different varieties of grape, Biddenden will leave visitors spoilt for choice. There’s even special tasting events with opportunities to try a selection of the award-winning drinks.

Black Friars Distillery, Plymouth, Devon

With gin sales rocketing and hitting new records1, gin has taken over as the UK’s favourite spirit2. The Black Friars Distillery is the oldest in England, and Plymouth Gin has been made here, according to the original recipe, since 1793. With the building dating back to the early 1400s, this is the perfect place for any gin connoisseur who also has a love of history.

Thatcher’s Cider Farm, Sandford, Somerset

For those who fancy a less potent beverage, Thatchers Cider is a great option. With over one hundred years of cider making to their name, the company has been family owned since it was founded in 1904. For the true Thatchers experience, a guided tour of the Myrtle Farm orchards and mill is a must followed by a pint at the village pub in the heart of Sandford.

The Malt Whisky Trail, Speyside, Scotland

For a true taste of Scotland’s historic drink, head over to Speyside for a tour of malt whisky country. The Malt Whisky Trail takes visitors on a journey through the largest group of malt whisky distilleries in the world. The trail is made up of nine whisky makers ranging from well-known brands like Glenfiddich to the oldest distillery in the Scottish highlands, Strathisla. Guests can enjoy a dram of whisky whilst taking in the iconic landscapes and impressive scenery of Moray Speyside.

