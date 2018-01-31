Doncaster TV star gives birth to second child

A Doncaster television star has given birth to her second child.

Former CBeebies host Sarah Jane Honeywell has announced the arrival of Indiana Fox Callaghan with her husband, Hollyoaks actor Ayden Callaghan.

Sarah Jane began her career in Doncaster.

The children's TV favourite described her "dangerous" and "tricky" pregnancy prior to giving birth and shared a photo of her new baby on Instagram.

Sarah gave birth to her son on January 24, with the tot weighing in at 6lbs 1oz.

She had earlier revealed how she had to go to hospital three times for various problems – with doctors worrying she may go into early labour.

Sharing a picture of the tot’s foot and revealing his name to his 24.8k followers, Ayden wrote: "On 24th Jan 21:53 weighing 6lbs 1oz my awesome, brave and beautiful wife gave birth to our 2nd son.

The star shared a photo of her new son's foot on Instagram.

"Thank you so much to Dr Flood who came in especially to take care of a tricky and early procedure because the little guy didn’t want to wait any longer.

Ayden, who previously played Joe Roscoe in the Channel 4 soap until leaving last year, already shares son Phoenix, 2, with former children's presenter Sarah.

Former CBeebies host Sarah Jane, who was sacked from the channel in 2011 after posing for sexy photos, made her name on shows such as Tikkabilla and Higgledy House.

The Worksop-born host, who began her career as an acrobat in Doncaster, revealed in 2016 at her regret at posing nude for animal rights charity Peta which cost her job as one of CBeebies most high-profile presenters.

At 18, she got her first job, working in Malta as a contortionist for three months having trained with an acrobatic troupe the Great Kovaks in Doncaster.