Doncaster Ramblers host nine day walking festival

The Doncaster Ramblers Walking Festival takes place between May 26 and June 3.

This is a programme of walks for the general public - planned and led by members of the Doncaster Ramblers.

This very first Walking Festival is an opportunity to explore some of the borough’s urban and rural landscapes; beautiful green spaces; and fascinating industrial heritage scenery.

Join us for an extensive programme of free guided walks for all ages and abilities. Including a number of themed walks such as “Map and compass course walk”, “Beekeeping walk”, “Name that tree forestry walk” and “Bird watching at Potteric Carr walk”.

In this nine day period we have 27 walks a few suitable for experienced walkers but most for those new to walking, including families. No special training or equipment required.

So why not join in and take part in this exiting walking festival, and get to know your local footpaths, the great outdoors and a lot lot more.

The festival includes the following events:

Walk 1 - Sat 26 May – 10 miles – 10am - Challenger – A Mexborough Meander. Meet at Denaby Ings Car Park.

Walk 2 - Sat 26 May – 5 miles – 10.30am – Stroller - Dare You Do This Conisbrough Walk? Meet at Conisbrough Castle car park.

Walk 3 - Sat 26 May – 3.75 miles - 2pm – Stroller Tickhill Wande. Meet at Tickhill Buttercross.

Walk 4 - Sun 27 May – 5 miles – 10.30am - Stroller – Hampole Wood and Markham Grange. Meet at Markham Grange exit.

Walk 5 - Sun 27 May – 5 miles – 10.30am - Stroller - Misterton Local History Walk. Meeting at All Saints Church, Misterton.

Walk 6 - Sun 27 May – 6 miles - 1.30pm - Stroller - Name That Tree. Meet outside Hatchellwood School on Plumpton Park Road.

Walk 7 - Mon 28 May – 4.5 miles - 10am - Stroller - A Family Walk Around Sykehouse. Park and meet at The Old George in Sykehouse.

Walk 8 - Mon 28 May – Approx 2.5 miles - 10am - Stroller - An Introduction to Austerfield Mosaic Nature Reserve.

Walk 9 - Tue 29 May – 4.5 miles - 10am - Stroller - An Introduction to Potteric Carr Nature Reserve. Meet at Potteric Carr Reserve car park at 9.45am.

Walk 10 - Tue 29 May – 16 miles - 9am - Challenger – The Heron Way. Meet at the Parrot’s Corner Park and Ride.

Walk 11 - Tue 29 May – 4 miles – 1.30pm – Stroller - Never Get Lost Again - Map and Compass Course. Meet at Cusworth Hall main car park.

Walk 12 - Tue 29 May – 6 miles - 4.30pm - Stroller - Hooton Roberts Circular. Park and meet in the lower car park of The Earl of Stafford.

Walk 13 - Wed 30 May – 5 miles - 10.30am – Stroller - Swinton – Discovering the Past History.

Walk 14 - Wed 30 May – 5 miles – 1pm – Stroller – Cusworth Café Walk. Park and meet in Cusworth Hall car park (pay and display).

Walk 15 - Wed 30 May – 3 miles – 1.30 pm – Stroller – Beekeeping Walk. Meet at The Landing in Fishlake.

Walk 16 - Wed 30 May – 6 miles - 5pm - Stroller - Name That Tree. Meet outside Hatchellwood School on Plumpton Park Road.

Walk 17 - Thur 31 May – 5 miles – 10am - Stroller – Sprotbrough Stroll. Meet by Boat Inn

Walk 18 - Thur 31 May – 5 miles – 2pm - Stroller – Conisborough Viaduct Circular. Meet by Boat Inn.

* For the full list of walks visit the website http://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/